UAE designates 3 individuals, 1 entity on its Local Terrorist List

Cabinet issues resolution underscoring country's commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism

File photo

By Wam Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 10:30 PM

The UAE Cabinet has issued Resolution No. 9 of 2023, designating 3 individuals and 1 entity on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).

The resolution underscores the UAE's commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism and its related activities.

The resolution demands that regulatory authorities monitor and identify any individuals or entities affiliated with or associated with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.

Following is the full list of added individuals:

Hassan Ahmed Moukalled Rani Hassan Moukalled Rayyan Hassan Moukalled

Added entity is CTEX Exchange.

ALSO READ: