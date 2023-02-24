UAE designates 3 individuals, 1 entity on its Local Terrorist List

Top officials from around the world to share their knowledge and expertise during the three-day event
The UAE Cabinet has issued Resolution No. 9 of 2023, designating 3 individuals and 1 entity on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).
The resolution underscores the UAE's commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism and its related activities.
The resolution demands that regulatory authorities monitor and identify any individuals or entities affiliated with or associated with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.
Added entity is CTEX Exchange.
