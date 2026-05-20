UAE deploys medical teams in Makkah as part of 'healthy, safe Hajj’ campaign

The UAE has rolled out a comprehensive healthcare and preventive support system for Hajj pilgrims this year, with all Emirati pilgrims completing mandatory vaccinations before travelling to the Holy Sites.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) said the preparations are part of the ‘Healthy and Safe Hajj’ campaign, launched in coordination with health authorities and relevant entities to ensure pilgrims receive continuous care from their departure until their return to the UAE.

Authorities said that medical teams have already been deployed in Makkah and the Holy Sites, while awareness campaigns and preventive measures are being intensified to ensure a safe pilgrimage journey.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

All pilgrims vaccinated before departure

According to Mohap, 100 per cent of UAE pilgrims have received the mandatory vaccinations approved for the Hajj season before travelling to Saudi Arabia.

The mandatory vaccinations included the meningococcal vaccine, while pilgrims were also advised to take seasonal flu and pneumococcal vaccines, particularly elderly residents and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

The ministry said free health screenings, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, were conducted for pilgrims, especially senior citizens and people with chronic conditions.

Mohap added that special attention is being given to vulnerable groups, including older adults, pregnant women, and those with underlying health issues, as part of efforts to ensure they can perform Hajj rituals safely and comfortably.

Clinics, ambulances prepared in Holy Sites

Upon arrival in Makkah, the UAE medical mission launched its field preparedness plan. Preparations included screening and categorising pilgrims based on their health conditions before departure to assess their fitness to perform Hajj rituals.

As part of readiness measures, medical teams conducted practical simulations for handling patients, beginning from triage procedures at clinics to transferring serious cases to specialised hospitals in Makkah using fully equipped ambulances staffed by trained medical personnel.

The ministry said similar procedures would be implemented through fixed and mobile clinics in Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat to strengthen emergency response capabilities during the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims advised to follow preventive measures

Mohap said it continues to issue health awareness messages through digital platforms, mobile applications, and SMS alerts.

Pilgrims have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct exposure to sunlight, wear face masks in crowded areas, follow treatment plans for chronic illnesses, wear comfortable footwear, and ensure adequate rest during the pilgrimage.

The ministry also warned pilgrims about common health issues during Hajj, including heat exhaustion, dehydration, skin abrasions, and foot injuries.

Healthcare support to continue after Hajj

Mohap said healthcare support for pilgrims will continue even after they return to the UAE through follow-up programmes and medical checkups aimed at early detection of any health complications.

The ministry added that electronic medical records and specialised monitoring systems are being used to ensure continuity of care, particularly for high-risk cases, while medications and treatment plans are being prepared in advance before departure.

Officials said the integrated healthcare system reflects the UAE’s focus on preventive healthcare, early planning, and public health readiness during major seasonal events.