Can bad gums lead to faster ageing? UAE dentists explain link

A growing body of scientific evidence is suggesting that failing to brush and floss your teeth could cause you to age faster, influencing everything from heart health to brain function and immune resilience.

As global attention shifts toward longevity and preventive medicine, experts are warning that untreated gum disease may be a hidden driver of 'inflammaging' — the low-grade, persistent inflammation linked to age-related decline.

"The mouth is not separate from the body," said Dr Davide Roze from Roze BioHealth. "It is the entrance to everything: the airway, the digestive system, the immune system, the cardiovascular system. We think of it as the front page of your medical file."

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Dr Nima Sabzchamanara, General Dentist at RAK Hospital, agreed, "Chronic gum inflammation doesn't just affect the mouth. Emerging research suggests it triggers systemic inflammatory processes that influence how we age biologically."

The link to ageing

Gum disease starts with harmful bacteria in the mouth. If left untreated, the body’s immune response doesn’t stay in the gums — it spreads. Studies show that people with chronic gum disease often have higher levels of inflammation throughout their body. This type of inflammation is linked to heart disease, a weaker immune system, and memory problems.

Blood vessel health is also affected. Gum disease has been linked to damage in the inner lining of blood vessels, which is an early sign of ageing arteries. “These vascular changes are significant because heart health is closely tied to longevity and functional independence,” Dr Nima explained. "When inflammation becomes chronic, it places cumulative stress on the body’s systems."

The immune system could also suffer. Continuous exposure to oral infection can keep immune responses activated over long periods, potentially contributing to the gradual decline in immune efficiency seen with aging. This may reduce the body's ability to repair tissues and respond effectively to disease.

Dr Mariam Samir Sadek Mekhaeil, General Practitioner (Dentist) at International Modern Hospital Dubai, noted, “The mouth often reflects what is happening in the body. Maintaining healthy teeth and gums can help reduce systemic inflammation, support better nutrition, and contribute to healthier aging.”

She added that warning signs to watch for include bleeding gums, persistent bad breath, tooth sensitivity, loose teeth, mouth ulcers that do not heal, and difficulty chewing. “Any persistent symptom should be reviewed by a dental professional promptly,” she said.

Does flossing help you live longer?

While no direct evidence proves that flossing increases lifespan, experts agree it plays a supportive role.

"Flossing is a simple yet highly effective habit that supports long-term oral and overall health,” said Dr Rajaa Antar, General Dentist at Medcare Medical Centre Arjan. “By preventing gum inflammation and periodontal disease, flossing helps reduce chronic inflammation in the body. Good gum health has been associated with a lower risk of systemic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and complications related to diabetes.”

Dr. Nima concurred, "There is no direct evidence that flossing increases lifespan. However, flossing helps prevent gum inflammation and periodontal disease, which are associated with systemic inflammation — a known risk factor for cardiovascular disease and other age-related conditions. By reducing chronic oral inflammation, flossing may support overall health, which is linked to healthy aging.”

For most adults and children, a dental check-up every six months is recommended. However, higher-risk individuals — such as those with gum disease, diabetes, a smoking history, or orthodontic treatment — may need more frequent visits. Low-risk individuals may require less frequent checkups based on professional assessment.

“Regular visits allow early identification of potential concerns, ensuring timely and straightforward treatment,” Dr. Rajaa said. “Preventive care helps maintain strong teeth and healthy gums, often avoiding more complex procedures later.”

According to Dr. David, for children, the first visit should happen as soon as the first tooth emerges, ideally before age one. "We are not just looking at teeth," he said. "We are reading about their future. Patterns detected at age four — narrow palate, mouth breathing, tongue-tie — can prevent decades of orthodontic and health issues if addressed early."

He concluded that longevity is not built in a gym or a supplement stack alone, "It is built every morning and every night, two minutes at a time, in front of your bathroom mirror. The mouth is where it starts."