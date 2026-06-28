UAE denounces renewed Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait

In a statement, MoFA said the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait and pose a threat to their security and stability

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 28 Jun 2026, 1:54 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments after the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement.]

The UAE strongly condemned the renewed Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait and pose a threat to their security and stability.

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The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, expressing its support for all measures aimed at preserving their security and stability.

Earlier, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned what it described as a renewed Iranian attack on the kingdom, saying its territory was once again targeted with ballistic missiles and drones.

The ministry said Sunday's attack, on June 28, confirmed the kingdom’s earlier warnings, adding that Iran had continued its attacks despite international condemnation and its own pledges. It said the repeated strikes would neither impose a new reality nor weaken Bahrain’s resolve.

Furthermore, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said its forces detected two hostile ballistic missiles in Kuwaiti airspace at dawn today and intercepted them in line with standard operational procedures.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning what it described as repeated and “heinous” Iranian aggression against the country.

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