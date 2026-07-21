UAE delivery platforms roll out heat safety measures as midday break rules take effect

As the UAE enforces its annual midday work ban from 12.30 pm to 3 pm daily until September 15, some delivery platforms in the country are rolling out comprehensive measures to protect their riders from extreme heat. Delivery platforms are required to limit riders to a maximum of three orders with a total delivery time not exceeding 60 minutes during restricted hours.

Careem has adapted its dispatch system to automatically limit assignments. The platform adjusts customer delivery estimates to reflect a "safety-first pace," with customers informed that rider wellbeing is the priority. “We balance service levels and safety through data science-based rostering that prioritises Captain availability,” said Vaibhav Makker, VP Operations - Logistics & Care at Careem. “During restricted windows, we proactively adjust customer delivery estimates. Customers are kept informed and know the reason behind it: the health and safety of our Captains always come first.”

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Earlier, in an interview with Khaleej Times, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) had clarified that delivery riders cannot be compelled to work during restricted hours, with foot deliveries prohibited entirely during this period. This year, the midday break rule was enforced for the 22nd consecutive year, banning work under direct sunlight and in open areas from 12.30pm to 3pm daily during the peak summer months.

Accessing rest stations

MoHRE also clarified that delivery platforms are required to ensure riders are aware of the locations of these rest stations and have access to the relevant maps and guidance. Talabat has integrated an interactive rest station map directly into the rider app, giving riders real-time visibility of nearby rest areas throughout their shifts.

“The feature helps riders easily locate the closest air-conditioned facility, making it easier to plan breaks and stay protected during the summer months,” said Mayank Khaitan, Director of Rider Lifecycle at Talabat. “We also reinforce this through regular in-app communications and reminders that encourage riders to make use of these facilities whenever they need to rest and cool down.”

There are over 12,000 air-conditioned rest stations established across the UAE in partnership with government entities and private sector organisations. Careem's Captain app guides riders to nearest cooling stations as part of its 2026 Summer Initiatives, a four-month programme expected to benefit over 80,000 delivery workers, including riders from other platforms.

“We monitor daily footfall in our cooling stations and actively track utilisation,” said Vaibhav. “Along with this, we actively gather feedback from Captains to understand whether rest stations are being used and accessible, and we use that feedback to refine locations and coverage in real time.”

Other steps

In addition to these, both platforms have a host of other initiatives to ensure rider safety during the summer months. Talabat runs a comprehensive programme of summer health measures. “We have partnered with a range of organisations to deliver care packages containing essentials such as electrolytes, wet wipes, and hygiene products,” said Mayank. “We also host rest stop events where riders enjoy ice cream and hydration drinks, building a real sense of community across the network. Weekly health check-ups round out the programme, so any concerns are identified and addressed quickly throughout the season.”

Careem Captains receive mandatory guidance on spotting early heat-stress symptoms and the steps to take if they experience them. They have partnered with Pakistan Association Dubai to offer immediate, free access to professional medical support and with PepsiCo to supply beverages and snacks to their Captains.

As Mohre's inspection system monitors compliance through smart digital tools and field campaigns, some delivery platforms are demonstrating that rider safety remains paramount during the UAE's hottest months.