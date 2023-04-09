UAE: Delivery company warns residents against fraudulent accounts, fake promotions

Charity auction saw plenty of plot twists as it set a new world record; proceeds to go in full to ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign
Water delivery company Al Ain Water has warned its customers to be aware of fake accounts and fraudulent promotions. Residents have been advised only to follow official accounts in order to avail of the latest offers and promotions. These include Al Ain Water's website, their customer service number 80025246, and official social media accounts.
If residents spot any accounts with suspicious activity, or those falsely claiming to be affiliated with Al Ain Water, they are advised to inform the concerned authorities as soon as possible.
Fake messages claiming to be from firms in an attempt to scam residents are not uncommon — earlier this year, authorities in the UAE had warned residents to beware of fake messages claiming to be from major courier companies.
The UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) posted a message on social media alerting residents of a scam that makes users click on links to pay for delivery charges.
Do not click or interact with any such links, the authority urged residents, cautioning them to only connect with official websites for any services to avoid falling for online traps.
