UAE delivers statement on combatting terrorist threats at UN meeting

As Chairman of Counter-Terrorism Committee next year, the Emirates will build on what has been achieved during India’s Presidency, says minister

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 5:46 PM

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, delivered the UAE's statement at the United Nations Security Council meetings in New York on Thursday.

The high-level meeting held under the Presidency of India for December 2022 discussed ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts: a global approach to counter-terrorism - principles and future prospects.

"Over the past two decades, through this organisation, our country has taken many measures and policies to address the terrorist threat to international peace and security, most notably the adoption by the Security Council of historic Resolution 1373, in response to one of the greatest challenges of this era that undermines stability and prosperity. Despite the effective efforts made by the international community, we are witnessing how the global terrorist threat has been able to adapt through sophisticated methods and complex tactics that have allowed it to diverge and spread, as terrorist groups employ natural resources to finance their operations and modern technology to launch their cross-border terrorist attacks. They have exploited the absence of state authority in several regions and the dispersion of international focus due to the many crises and different priorities to exacerbate the threats of this scourge.”

"We have made great strides in our path towards strengthening international cooperation, building capacities and developing effective counter-terrorism strategies and means. But we also recognise that there is still a long way to go to eradicate terrorism, so it is necessary to strengthen international momentum and remain vigilant in identifying and addressing shortcomings and preventing gaps from being exploited. We must also be more flexible to keep up with the tactics of terrorist groups, and we must even be proactive in preventing extremism and terrorism."

During the speech, she stressed the need to focus on three main aspects to confront extremism and terrorism, saying: "Regarding the expansion of the geographical scope of terrorist activities, the African continent, like others, has not been spared the scourge of this act. This has resulted in nearly half of the victims of terrorism in the world making it a hotbed of terrorist activities. Therefore, it is no longer possible for the Security Council to focus only on some terrorist groups, especially in the light of the nature of cross-border terrorist threat. It is imperative to harness all the tools available to the Security Council, including sanctions committees, to curb the activities of terrorist groups. Regional and local efforts must also be supported, coordination with actors intensified, and women and youth engaged."

Secondly, terrorism uses sophisticated means and methods: terrorist groups have proven their ability to exploit technological advances, including drones and digital currencies, to achieve their goals. Therefore, the Delhi Declaration on Combating the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes is an important step that we look forward to building on to close these gaps and develop robust regulatory frameworks involving the government and private sectors locally and globally."

"Thirdly, terrorism in all its forms must be tackled through the development of comprehensive and multilateral strategies based on prevention of extremism. We will not be able to eradicate terrorism without exposing the extremist ideologies that fuel violence and hatred and incite murder and destruction. Therefore, we must immunise our societies from extremism and address its root causes, by spreading awareness and consolidating the values of tolerance. From this standpoint, my country hosted the "Conference on Human Fraternity", which witnessed the signing of the "Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Coexistence" by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmed Al Tayeb, in order to foster dialogue on coexistence and fraternity among human beings and to promote these values globally.”

At the end of the statement, Al Kaabi stressed that combatting terrorism remains a top priority for the Security Council, and as Chairman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee next year, the UAE will build on what has been achieved during the India’s Presidency for the month of December 2022. The UAE will continue to cooperate with its counterparts in the Security Council so that the Counter-Terrorism Committee can implement its mandate and achieve security, stability and prosperity in societies.