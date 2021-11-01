UAE delivers food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

The initiative by Emirates Red Crescent aims to strengthen the services of the Ethiopian health sector

By Wam Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 8:14 PM

The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has delivered a number of ambulances to support the health sector in Ethiopia and its logistical capabilities.

The aid, which included large quantities of food and medical supplies, is part of the ERC's continuous efforts to improve the humanitarian situation around the world.

Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at the ERC, said that the UAE attaches great importance to advancing the humanitarian and developmental conditions in Ethiopia, and is always working to support and improve them.

He added: "This initiative aligns with the UAE's objectives on the global scene to boost its foreign humanitarian aid efforts, and provide support to its brotherly countries, especially in the field of health."

He said that the initiative, which aimed to strengthen the services of the Ethiopian health sector, confirms the UAE's approach to launch initiatives that improve people's lives, by enhancing their access to basic needs, of which healthcare services are a top priority.

He affirmed that the ERC will continue its humanitarian and developmental efforts to support Ethiopia.