UAE ministry, Abu Dhabi Police sign Dh25.4-billion deals to procure aircraft, drones

Nine new contracts worth Dh1.012 billion were announced by the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and Abu Dhabi Police on the fifth and final day of the 19th Dubai Airshow 2025, bringing the total to 36 contracts valued at Dh 25.455 billion over the five-day exhibition.

Tawazun Council is the national authority mandated to enable, regulate, and sustain the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Abdulla Ahmed Al Saeedi and Manea Abdulkarim Al Mansoori, the official spokespersons of the Council.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

Manea Al Mansoori explained that the local deals signed on the final day comprised six contracts worth a total of Dh544.675 million, including two contracts with M4 Trading, the first contract is worth Dh57.636 million to procure Grand Control Station and the second is a Dh161.634 million contract to procure aircraft.

Also announced was a Dh29 million contract with Al Taif Technical Services Company to provide maintenance services for cooling equipment and power generators, a contract worth Dh154.5 million with MP3 company to supply materials and equipment for pilots and aerial rescue operations, as well as spare parts. A contract was also signed with International Golden Group to procure aerial drop systems at a value of Dh65.905 million and an Dh76 million contract with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (ADASI) to procure drones.

Abdulla Al Saeedi said three international deals were signed on the fifth day of the Airshow at a total value of Dh467.913 million. They included two contracts with the American company Lockheed Martin, the first, valued at Dh184 million, to provide technical support services for maintenance and procurement of spare parts for portable devices and the second, worth Dh63.551 million, to provide technical support services for the procurement of spare parts for aircraft simulators.

The third contract, signed the American company Raytheon, entails purchase of friendly force identification systems at a value of Dh220.362 million.

Through these agreements, the Tawazun Council for Deference Enablement continues to consolidate its position as a strategic enabler and partner for the Ministry of Defence, unifying national efforts to develop a comprehensive and sustainable defence ecosystem that enhances the UAE’s capabilities and aligns with the country’s future aspirations.

In his closing remarks, Majed Al Jaberi emphasised that the achievements of the five-day exhibition demonstrate the success of the Council’s vision in empowering the defence and security sector through strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors. He highlighted the growing participation of national companies in executing high-value projects that advance local capabilities in defence, aviation, and space.