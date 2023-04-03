UAE defence group to showcase advanced tech solutions, products at LatAm show

The group announced major sales contracts worth $5 billion at Idex 2023, over $1.1 billion of which were in international export deals

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 5:19 PM

Making inroads into Latin America, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Edge will showcase its technologically advanced defence products and solutions at LAAD Defence and Security 2023 (LAAD) held in Brazil.

Edge, the state-owned defence group, will display its diverse product portfolio, with a clear focus on autonomous systems, smart weapons, and electronic warfare. During the biennial event, the group will highlight its vast export potential and explore new commercial and security partnerships.

LAAD, the largest and most important defence and security trade show in Latin America, will be held from April 11 to 14 in Rio de Janeiro. The event comes close on the heels of Edge’s successful participation at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex 2023) in Abu Dhabi, where it announced major sales contracts worth $5 billion – over $1.1 billion of which were in international export deals – and where it launched 14 new products, including 11 breakthrough autonomous and unmanned products and solutions.

“Edge’s participation at LAAD 2023 allows us to showcase our advanced capabilities across air, land, sea, and cyber domains, and is a clear indication of the great importance Edge places on the Brazilian market, and other major markets in Latin America,” Mansour AlMulla, managing director and CEO, Edge said.

“We aim to build on the valuable partnerships we hold with some of the region’s major players, and to forge new collaborations to expand our presence through exports, by growing local supply chains, and to assist in the development of national defence capabilities across the continent.”

10 of Edge’s portfolio companies will display approximately 50 advanced solutions and products covering the domains of autonomous air and land systems, naval systems, precision-guided munitions, small arms and ammunition, and electronic warfare.

Some of the products include the Hunter SP (soldier portable) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the QX-1, QX-2, QX-3 series of loitering munitions, multi-range Thunder and Desert Sting air-to-surface precision-guided munitions, the Skynight air defence missile, and the GNSS anti-jamming system, among others.

LAAD takes place with the institutional support of the Brazilian Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Justice, the Brazilian Public Security structure, and brings together international manufacturers and suppliers of defence and technology solutions for Armed Forces, Special Forces, Law Enforcement, and high-ranking executives from the defence and security industry, government agencies, large corporations, and those in charge of critical infrastructure.

ALSO READ: