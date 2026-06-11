UAE defence giant EDGE launches European company headquartered in Paris

EDGE, the Abu Dhabi advanced technology and defence group, has launched a fully European company headquartered in Paris, marking its formal entry into a continent racing to rebuild its defence capability.

EDGE Europe, announced on June 11, is a French-registered enterprise anchored by a head office in central Paris and an engineering and manufacturing hub in Bordeaux. The Paris office will lead government engagement, partnerships, and investment across the region, while Bordeaux will drive design, integration, and the rapid development of advanced systems. The company described the France base as the first stage of a longer-term commitment to Europe.

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The timing matters, as Europe is rearming at a pace unseen since the Cold War. EU defence spending rose 60 per cent between 2020 and 2025, according to data from the Council of the European Union. Yet, this spending has not immediately translated into capability, as equipment stocks across European NATO countries remain below their 2021 levels according to McKinsey's February 2026 defence dashboard. That gap between money and output is the space EDGE has moved into, positioning speed as its central offer.

"Europe stands at a defining moment for its defence, and EDGE has come to be part of its future," Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, said. "The defence capabilities that matter most in the decade ahead will be built by those bold enough to do things differently, with the speed and ambition this era demands. EDGE Europe pairs the speed of a new generation of defence company with the depth of an established industrial group. This is the model Europe's defence needs next."

The move marks a reversal in a relationship that long ran the other way. For decades, European primes supplied weapons and expertise to the Gulf. EDGE, formed in 2019 to build sovereign UAE capability and reduce that dependency, is now entering the home market of the companies it was created to compete with. The scale of that shift is measurable: EDGE's export sales stood at just $18.5 million at its launch. Yet, by 2025, the group was generating $5 billion in annual revenue, with exports making up over 70 per cent of its business. Furthermore, it stands as the only Arab conglomerate on the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) list of the world's top defence firms — ranking 37th globally —backed by an execution contract pipeline that exceeds $25 billion.

EDGE does not arrive in Europe as a newcomer. It has built a substantial industrial base on the continent through stakes in Milrem Robotics in Estonia, Anavia in Switzerland, and Flaris in Poland, a planned acquisition of CMD in Italy, joint ventures with Fincantieri and Indra Sistemas, and partnerships with Leonardo and Safran. In January it announced a new loitering munitions company in Spain with Indra, targeting a multi-year order pipeline of around 2 billion euros. Its capabilities span autonomous systems, propulsion, electronic warfare, sensors, and air and naval platforms.

The claim to speed is not abstract. During the recent conflict, EDGE's UAE-developed electronic warfare systems neutralised more than 85 per cent of hostile drones launched at the UAE, with AI models retrained on live operational data in hours. That development cycle, proven under sustained pressure, is precisely what European procurement systems have struggled to match.

Al Bannai described the choice of France as a deliberate mark of the partnership between the two countries. Bordeaux sits at the heart of France's aerospace and defence-industrial base, with a supply chain spanning propulsion, composites, and avionics, and access to specialist engineering talent. EDGE Europe said it will recruit and develop European talent, create high-skilled roles, and strengthen European supply chains rather than compete with the existing industry.