UAE deeply concerned over increased escalation in Lebanon

The United Arab Emirates expressed its deep concern over developments in Lebanon, as well as the repercussions of this dangerous situation and impact on regional stability.
The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering position towards the unity of Lebanon, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasising the country's steadfast support for the people of Lebanon during this challenging period.
The President, Sheikh Mohamed, has directed the delivery of an urgent $100 million relief package to the people of Lebanon. The step comes in line with the UAE's effort to help the people of Lebanon to overcome current challenges.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the necessity of concerted international endeavors to halt the escalation and prevent further loss of life. The Ministry stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties.
The Israeli military said Tuesday that troops have started "ground raids" in villages in southern Lebanon, after Hezbollah said it had targeted "enemy soldiers" at the countries' border.
A Lebanese security official said Israel had also conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut, while Syrian state media reported deadly strikes around the capital Damascus.
Despite international calls for de-escalation, Israel has vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah and declared a military zone in parts of its border with Lebanon.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned the battle was not over, even after a massive strike on Beirut that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, dealing the group a seismic blow.
Israel's military said troops, backed by airstrikes and artillery, launched ground raids targeting Hezbollah "in villages close to the border".
The targets "pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel", the military said.
Some 100,000 Lebanese and Syrian nationals have now fled to Syria from Lebanon