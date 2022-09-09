UAE

UAE declares three-day mourning over demise of Queen Elizabeth II

The mourning period will begin today, Friday, September 9

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 1:22 PM

Last updated: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 1:54 PM

The UAE has announced that flags at the country's embassies and in the public and private sector will fly at half-mast for three days to mourn the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

The mourning period will begin today, Friday, September 9. It will last for a total of three days ending on Monday, September 12.

The country has also sent messages of condolences to the Royal Family and citizens of the nation.

