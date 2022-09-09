UAE declares three-day mourning over demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Authorities had recently asked OTT platform Netflix to remove “offensive content targeting children"
The UAE has announced that flags at the country's embassies and in the public and private sector will fly at half-mast for three days to mourn the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.
The mourning period will begin today, Friday, September 9. It will last for a total of three days ending on Monday, September 12.
The country has also sent messages of condolences to the Royal Family and citizens of the nation.
ALSO READ:
Authorities had recently asked OTT platform Netflix to remove “offensive content targeting children"
Diseases involving the organ rank amongst the top 10 causes of mortality, say doctors
Recently-engaged 28-year-old expat has been living the country for four years
They have broken a Guinness World Record and even impressed Queen Elizabeth II
Buyers can get their money back by filing a consumer protection complaint
The dishes are to be eaten in a particular sequence and combination
Twins were flown in an incubator to a facility to receive necessary care
The new devices were launched on Wednesday