UAE: Debts, cheque bounce cases worth Dh565 million settled out of court in Sharjah

Financial disputes worth Dh565 million have been settled without having to move cases to court, thanks to the Sadad initiative of the Sharjah Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Among the cases handled by the team were debts, loans, and cheque bounce cases, and those who filed complaints were able to get the money they were owed.
Lt-Col Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, head of the Wanted Department at the CID, said the initiative has been ongoing since March 2021.
Explaining the process, the officer said that when a financial case is filed with them, the team tries to reach the individuals involved and advises them on how they can resolve the issue. They can then approach the police authorities, which will help them pay their debts.
More than half a billion dirhams have so far been returned to complainants, Lt-Col Al Shamsi said. Cases are then settled without involving judicial authorities.
The Sadid programme, he added, helps enhance security and boost the quality of life in the emirate.
