Danalac infant formula not registered in UAE, residents urged to dispose of it

Authorities in the UAE on May 15 said that Danalac infant formula is not registered in the country and has "not been imported through official channels".

In a statement on social media, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Emirates Drug Establishment confirmed that the baby formula is not being officially imported into the country.

It added that "there is no evidence of widespread circulation of the product in local markets", while urging those who had purchased it from abroad or imported it personally to dispose of it immediately to "protect children’s health and public safety".

A few weeks ago, Kuwait pulled some batches of this product from shelves. Kuwait's Public Authority for Food and Nutrition announced a precautionary recall of several batches of Danalac goat milk infant formula following safety alerts.

The authority said the recall involves specific batches of Danalac Goat Milk Infant Formula 1 and Follow-on Formula 2 (400g), manufactured in Estonia, due to the potential presence of cereulide. This toxin can pose health risks. The company described the move as a voluntary precaution to safeguard consumer health.

These were the products recalled from shelves:

According to the advisory, affected batch numbers include multiple production runs from 2025 with expiry dates extending into 2027.