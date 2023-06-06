UAE: Cybersecurity experts warn of AI being used in cybercrimes

The environment is one of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed’s highest priorities, from a policy and a personal perspective
Cybersecurity experts have warned that cloud attacks are on the rise and attackers are using artificial intelligence (AI) to harm supply chain networks and IT infrastructures of the public and private sectors.
While speaking during the 6th CSIS Cybersecurity Innovation Series Conference in Dubai on Tuesday, Ashraf Esmat Khalil, senior solution architect, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, said there has been a 50 per cent increase in cloud-based cyberattacks.
“Now cloud attackers have sophisticated tools to hide. More attacks are happening on the cloud because more businesses are moving there. Some of the attackers are using supply chains to launch attacks. They’re using AI to make traffic look like legitimate traffic,” he said.
Khalil advised people to have multiple layers of security and stressed on zero trust, a security model based on maintaining strict access controls, and not trusting anyone by default.
“Entities need to have self-assessment and end-to-end security. We need to take measures to mitigate the risks. We have to use the right capabilities and services of the best cybersecurity service providers,” he said during the panel discussion on “Key strategies for protecting critical resources and ensuring cyber-defence in the cloud.”
Mohamed Al Maleki, senior information security specialist, Federal Tax Authority, called for conducting a proper critical assessment of technologies deployed by the companies.
“We need to keep up with attackers, they now use AI to attack. AI is integrated with attack tools so we need to understand AI,” he said.
Adel Alhosani, CISO and Information security senior manager, Dubai Customs, said as attackers are moving towards clouds, the best way to deal with this is collaboration.
“We are seeing a lot of attacks from the cloud. We can’t meet [these] huge amount of attacks, and Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy’s one agenda is collaboration. One entity can be strong in one aspect and the other in another aspect. By collaborating, we can keep up with cyber threats,” he said, stressing that companies should use built-in security against cyber threats.
Emad Haffar, head of presales, Kaspersky, warned that the risk will change with time and people will get to see different ways of abusing technologies.
ALSO READ:
The environment is one of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed’s highest priorities, from a policy and a personal perspective
Al Jaber noted that MBZUAI is empowering the next generation of AI experts
GCC experts emphasised partnership and asset allocation for sustainable pension fund growth
With magnificent chandeliers lighting the venue and elaborate flower arrangements throughout the ceiling, the ceremony looked majestic
Thumbay Group, Gems Middle East launch the University of London International Foundation Programme at Gulf Medical University
As soon as he found that the money was left behind in his taxi, he drove to the police station to hand over the lost property
With this, the facility is aiming to re-use 50 to 70 tonnes of single-use glass that would have otherwise ended up in landfills
Police stressed the need to clear paths for ambulance and civil defence vehicles during emergencies, allowing them to reach site on time and rescue the injured swiftly