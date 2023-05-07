UAE cyber security council successfully confronts all electronic attacks targeting country

The funeral prayer and burial of Al Ketbi is held today at the Qusais Cemetery
The UAE Cyber Security Council praised the success of the national cyber systems in confronting all malicious electronic attacks that targeted the infrastructure, national digital assets, and strategic sectors in the country.
The Council stated that the cooperation of the concerned authorities and their activation of cyber emergency systems have the greatest impact in defeating and deterring these cyber attacks.
The Cyber Security Council clarified that the national task forces were able to respond proactively, professionally and with high efficiency, to all cyber attacks and deal with them in accordance with protection systems and cyber security policies.
The UAE Cyber Security Council also affirmed that all national task forces will continue to work to fortify the country's digital space in accordance with best practices and international standards in this regard, as the UAE enjoys a highly developed digital infrastructure.
