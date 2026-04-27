UAE warns of 32% surge in digital identity attacks, urges stronger protection

The UAE Cyber Security Council has emphasised the importance of protecting digital identity, describing it as one of the most valuable assets for both individuals and institutions, amid a marked increase in fraudulent activities.

The data associated with digital identity, including personal information, financial transactions, and health records, is a critical asset that individuals must ensure is adequately protected, the authority said.

In statements to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the council said that, with the proliferation of artificial intelligence tools, the Internet of Things, and cloud applications, digital identity has become an easy target for cyber attackers who exploit vulnerabilities to impersonate, commit fraud, or sell data on the black market. It stressed that protecting digital identity is not a technical luxury, but a necessity to safeguard privacy, prevent fraud and ensure the continuity of digital services without disruption or significant financial losses.

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The council added that indicators show a notable increase in cyberattacks targeting digital identities, rising by 32 per cent during the first half of this year, particularly with the growing reliance on digital services and smart applications.

It underscored the importance of adopting advanced solutions such as multi-factor authentication, which has proven capable of preventing more than 99 per cent of identity-related attacks, making it one of the most effective tools for user protection.

It warned that breaches of digital identity may extend beyond data loss to include identity theft, fraud and financial losses, as well as negative impacts on personal and professional reputation. These multiple risks make protecting digital identity a strategic necessity rather than merely a technical option.

The council outlined several key measures, including avoiding the sharing of sensitive personal information, refraining from reusing weak passwords, choosing strong and complex passwords, and enabling multi-factor authentication. It stressed that, despite their simplicity, these steps form the first line of defence against growing threats.

They affirmed that the battle to protect digital identity is no longer purely technical but also one of awareness and behaviour, noting that advanced technologies alone are insufficient without informed users capable of managing risks effectively.

With ongoing digital transformation and rapid innovation, achieving a balance between usability and security remains a key challenge, requiring integration between regulatory policies, modern technologies and a strong digital culture capable of protecting individuals and communities alike.