UAE crude output nears record following Opec exit: Sources to Reuters

The UAE raised its crude output to near record highs above 3.8 million barrels per day in June after it quit Opec to ease production caps, two sources familiar with production data said on Monday.

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June's output reached its highest level since April 2020, according to Reuters estimates, exceeding pre-Iran war production and marking an early payoff from the UAE's decision to leave Opec and Opec+ on May 1.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and the UAE's energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.