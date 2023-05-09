UAE: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit prioritises societal security, says Al Neyadi

The summit in Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen partnerships, international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in crisis management

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi. — Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 12:48 AM

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management Authority, said that the UAE has made human development efforts and constructive work to advance the country in all areas of impact, particularly in the field of emergency and crisis management. The UAE is paying particular attention to human security and stability in this area by adopting modern technologies, providing limitless support, qualifying human resources and establishing an advanced infrastructure, believing in the importance of preserving lives and safeguarding the security and stability of the nation, while protecting its resources and achievements, he said to mark the Crisis and Emergency Management Summit. The two-day summit will start on Tuesday.

He added: "We look forward to the Crisis and Emergency Management Summit and the contribution of the esteemed guests who will help in creating and opening more efficient channels to handle emergencies, crises and disasters in order to secure societies and maintain their sources of strength, whether political, economic, social or cultural. This is in order to ensure a better life not just for the time being, but for future generations around the world."

He expressed his appreciation of the efforts exerted by experts, researchers and specialists in various relevant sectors, who have shared their specialised expertise to discuss and review best practices, experiences and applications in emergency response, and enhance crisis responses, at both technical and practical levels.

He said: "In this current round of the Crisis and Emergency Management Summit - Abu Dhabi 2023, topics have been selected to be commensurate with contemporary issues that need creative solutions from experts and specialists, and are at the forefront of our thinking, such as, 'Foreseeing the Future of Emergencies and Crises and the Next Generation of Risks',' Employing Comprehensive Instruments of Power in National Risk Management', 'Challenges of Integration and Strategic Balance Between Sectors', as well as the issue of cross-border risks and other critical topics."

He noted that the summit also aims to strengthen partnerships, international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in emergency, crisis and disaster management across the world and to discuss the most prominent global challenges and trends, as well as to reinforce the importance of anticipating and forecasting future risks and developments with a view to enhancing proactive preparedness and global response to them.

Al Neyadi stressed the importance of coordinated efforts and teamwork worldwide towards shaping a new future for emergency and crisis management in the context of growing challenges, and to ensure that knowledge of modern technologies, tools and means are raised to meet potential emergency scenarios.