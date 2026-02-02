UAE creators race to complete advertiser permits before January 31 deadline

As the January 31 deadline passed, content creators across the UAE shared their experiences applying for the new advertiser permit, with many describing the process as smooth and straightforward despite a last-minute rush over the weekend.

The advertiser permit, announced in July, requires individuals publishing paid or unpaid promotional content online to hold a valid permit to avoid fines of up to Dh500,000. In October, authorities extended the registration window, allowing creators to apply until January 31, 2026.

Dubai-based content creator Yasmin M, who completed her application over the weekend, said she finished most of the process in under half an hour after visiting an Amer Lounge service centre.

“My experience was very smooth. I went in, gave my ID, waited around 20 minutes, and they called my name,” she said. “They asked if I had a trade licence before. I said no, so they initiated the procedure and told me approval could take a few hours or up to a day.”

She said she paid the service fee on the spot and was advised to return once she received the approval email to complete payment for the trade licence and social media permit. “That was it. It was very smooth,” she added.

Other applicants echoed similar feedback online. Dubai resident Mariam Salih, who does not consider herself a content creator and has a modest following, said she applied purely as a precaution.

“I mostly post on TikTok for fun, trying products and trends with a public account, but I didn’t want to risk anything,” she said. “The process was clear, and I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Some face rejection, seek clarity

Another applicant, Amina (name changed by request) said her permit application was initially rejected after her content was reviewed. She said no specific reason was provided, and she has since filed an appeal to better understand the requirements. She described the process as professional and said she is waiting for clarification.

Under the rules, the advertiser permit is valid for one year and can be renewed annually. If it is not renewed within 30 days after expiry, it will be cancelled. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, although licences for those under 18 may be issued under the name of a legal guardian.

To obtain the permit, UAE citizens and residents must also hold a trade licence in electronic media from the relevant authorities. Visitors to the UAE may apply through a licensed agency operating within the country.

As enforcement began on January 31, social media platforms were filled with posts from creators sharing confirmation screenshots and step-by-step guidance, signalling a shift from uncertainty to compliance in the UAE’s growing creator economy.