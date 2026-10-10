UAE authorities crack down on hidden, exposed wells after dramatic Fujairah rescue

In a bid to prevent fatal accidents, police, Civil Defence forces, and municipal teams across the UAE have launched an aggressive nationwide drive urging property owners to secure or seal off abandoned and exposed wells immediately.

The nationwide safety alert follows a harrowing incident in Fujairah’s Merashid district, where a makeshift cover collapsed beneath a seven-year-old boy and a 25-year-old domestic worker, sending both plummeting into the dark depths of a private well.

Heroic rescue in Fujairah

The incident unfolded when the young boy accidentally stepped onto a crude well cover constructed merely of loose wooden boards and heavy stones. As the cover buckled, both the child and the family's housemaid fell into the shaft.

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In a heroic display of quick thinking, the domestic worker managed to keep hold of the terrified seven-year-old in the dark, keeping his head above water until emergency first responders arrived. Rescue teams successfully hoisted both individuals to safety.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital the following day while the domestic worker sustained a fractured leg while she was protecting the child and remains under medical care.

Following the incident, Colonel Khaled Rabie Al Hamoudi, Deputy Director of Fujairah Civil Defence, issued a direct warning to households and farm occupants across the emirate.

"Homeowners and families must take immediate steps to secure all well openings using reinforced, heavy-duty covers, protective perimeter fencing, and clear warning signs," Col. Al Hamoudi stated. "Any resident who discovers an abandoned or unsafe well should report it immediately to the local municipality or Civil Defence so our teams can assess the site and render it completely safe."

Fujairah Police reinforced the directive, cautioning that uncovered or unfenced wells pose an extreme risk to both children and adults.

Nationwide campaign

In response to the risk, municipal and police departments across multiple emirates have intensified field inspections targeting residential backyards, agricultural plots, and poorly lit desert areas. Fujairah Police have been actively issuing safety directives and coordinating hazard reports with local residents to ensure rapid response.

In Al Dhaid, municipal inspectors have conducted widespread field surveys in farm lands and dimly lit zones where exposed pits are difficult to spot. Hamad Rashid Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Dhaid Municipality, highlighted the ongoing enforcement efforts:

"Our inspection teams, in close coordination with partner authorities, are conducting comprehensive field surveys targeting open and disused wells— particularly across agricultural lands and dimly lit areas where these pits are nearly invisible," Al Tunaiji stated. "Depending on the technical evaluation of each site, we are taking immediate action either by completely backfilling abandoned shafts or installing temporary seals to eliminate all public risk."

Supporting the inspection push in the Central Region, Colonel Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, Head of Al Dhaid Comprehensive Police Station, emphasized the critical role of community vigilance in policing these hazards:

"Ensuring public safety requires active cooperation from residents," Col. Al Sheikh highlighted. "We urge all land owners to immediately seal off wells that are no longer in active use, install sturdy barriers, and keep young children strictly away from these zones. Reporting hazardous or exposed wells allows police and municipal patrols to intervene swiftly."

Meanwhile, Al Ain City Municipality recently reported identifying and backfilling nine abandoned artesian shafts across eight distinct areas, deploying heavy machinery to eliminate immediate threats to wandering children and livestock in sandy and desert environments near residential communities.

In Kalba, municipal teams have coordinated with Civil Defence in past campaigns to identify and secure disused wells around private homes and agricultural holdings. Official records from these earlier operations show that around 10 abandoned wells were located and subsequently backfilled, while another campaign targeted up to 20 wells — figures representing past municipal actions rather than current operational totals.

A recurring tragedy: Timeline of UAE well accidents

The recent miracle in Fujairah serves as a grim reminder of similar incidents that have shaken families across the country over the past decade.

Mazeed, Al Ain (2010)

A three-year-old boy was miraculously pulled alive from an empty 11-metre-deep well located in his family's courtyard.

Al Wahla, Fujairah (2014)

Tragedy struck when a seven-year-old boy fell into a well hidden by rainwater; a 19-year-old man who dived in to rescue him drowned alongside the child.

Al Nayfa, Hili (2016)

Three children died and a fourth was rescued after a wooden well platform collapsed beneath them in a residential backyard.

Al Bidya, Fujairah (2017)

Police teams successfully rescued an eight-year-old boy who slipped into a deep artesian well at his family home.

Critical safety advisory for residents

Authorities have reminded the public that negligence regarding open wells carries severe legal consequences. Homeowners, farm landlords, and site supervisors are instructed to follow strict safety protocols: