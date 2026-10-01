What will UAE courts look like in 2045? AI to reshape future of justice

A courtroom where algorithms flag risks before a crime is committed. A judge who reviews an AI-generated recommendation and must explain, by law, why they agreed or disagreed. According to experts at the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi this week, this could be the reality of criminal justice by 2045.

In one of the key forums organised by the UAE's Public Prosecution, a comprehensive vision of the future of criminal justice 2045 in the UAE was presented, exploring how rapidly evolving technologies could fundamentally transform the way crimes are investigated, prosecuted and adjudicated, with speakers emphasising that the goal is not to predict a single future, but to map several possible ones.

From reactive to predictive

The central shift discussed was a move away from justice systems that respond to crime after it happens, towards what speakers described as "disciplined anticipatory justice" — systems that assess risk without pre-empting responsibility or guilt.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Central to this is data, investigators of the future would not comb through witness statements alone. They would work with analytical tools capable of identifying patterns and connections across vast data streams, including financial records, digital footprints and communications, in ways no human team could manage at scale.

The forum also examined a shift from traditional investigation to "intelligent analytical investigation", where the role of the prosecutor evolves from case-handler to case-overseer.

The UAE blueprint

The Public Prosecution presented a 'Future Prosecution' framework built on four pillars: a constitutional and legal reference that protects justice guarantees, advanced digital capability using data, AI and intelligent agents, ethical governance ensuring algorithms remain explainable, reviewable and subject to human oversight, and data and algorithmic sovereignty to protect judicial data and maintain control over technical systems.

The framework reflects a direction the UAE has already moved towards, including machine learning tools introduced to follow up on criminal cases and an ethics code for AI use in legal processes, both adopted in recent years.

AI in the witness room

The congress also put under scrutiny one of the more contentious applications of AI in criminal proceedings — its use in taking witness statements. Discussions drew on academic research, technical expertise and law enforcement experience, though no consensus emerged on where the boundaries should lie between efficiency and the integrity of testimony.

The guardrails

Speakers were emphatic that technological advancement must not come at the cost of core legal principles. The challenge, they said, is not whether to use AI, but how to harness its capabilities while preserving the presumption of innocence, the right to defence, the right to appeal and public trust in institutions.

The governing principle put forward: technology enhances justice, law governs it, and the human remains the decision-maker.

Why it matters

The forum took place as the congress finalises the Abu Dhabi Declaration, a global roadmap committing 119 countries to concrete steps on crime prevention through 2031. The future-of-justice discussion sits alongside that framework as a longer-horizon question: not what governments agreed to do this week, but what the institutions carrying out those agreements will look like in a generation.

The UAE, as host of both the congress and the forum, has positioned itself at the centre of that conversation, with tools already in use domestically and a framework now presented to the world.

The 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice concludes on October 1, 2026, in Abu Dhabi.