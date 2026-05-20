UAE court sentences man to prison, fines him Dh5 million for inciting underage marriage

Investigations in the case have confirmed that the man used rhetoric capable of stirring sedition, hatred and societal discrimination

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 20 May 2026, 6:32 PM UPDATED: Wed 20 May 2026, 6:49 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A court in Abu Dhabi has sentenced an Emirati man to three years in prison and fined him Dh5 million, for inciting underage marriage in Morocco in a video posted on social media.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal –State Security Chamber–also ordered the offensive video to be removed and all social media accounts owned by the convict, Saif Salem Saif Ali Al Muqbali to be closed. In addition to this, the phone he used to commit the offence will also be confiscated.

Recommended For You

UAE sets unified salary deadline for private sector from June 1, 2026

UAE sets unified salary deadline for private sector from June 1, 2026

Iran army warns will 'open new fronts' against US if attacks resume

Iran army warns will 'open new fronts' against US if attacks resume

Can NRIs carry gold coins, bars duty-free from UAE after India hikes import duty?

Can NRIs carry gold coins, bars duty-free from UAE after India hikes import duty?

Trump says 'very positive developments' in Iran talks after halting Tuesday attack

Trump says 'very positive developments' in Iran talks after halting Tuesday attack

Trump says may have to give Iran another 'hit', Tehran begging for deal

Trump says may have to give Iran another 'hit', Tehran begging for deal

 

Investigations in the case have confirmed that Al Muqbali used rhetoric capable of stirring sedition, hatred and societal discrimination, and of harming the fraternal relations between the Emirati and Moroccan peoples, constituting a serious violation of the country’s laws and deeply rooted societal values.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi had earlier ordered Al Muqbali to stand trial in expedited proceedings after investigations revealed that he had published a video containing incitement and calls to marry underage girls in Morocco, falsely claiming that Moroccan laws permit such acts.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says may have to give Iran another 'hit', Tehran begging for deal

2

Trump says plan to attack Iran on Tuesday paused amid 'serious negotiations'

3

UAE sets unified salary deadline for private sector from June 1, 2026

4

UAE confirms Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays for private sector employees

5

War will extend beyond region if Iran attacked again, says IRGC