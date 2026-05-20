UAE court sentences man to prison, fines him Dh5 million for inciting underage marriage

A court in Abu Dhabi has sentenced an Emirati man to three years in prison and fined him Dh5 million, for inciting underage marriage in Morocco in a video posted on social media.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal –State Security Chamber–also ordered the offensive video to be removed and all social media accounts owned by the convict, Saif Salem Saif Ali Al Muqbali to be closed. In addition to this, the phone he used to commit the offence will also be confiscated.

Investigations in the case have confirmed that Al Muqbali used rhetoric capable of stirring sedition, hatred and societal discrimination, and of harming the fraternal relations between the Emirati and Moroccan peoples, constituting a serious violation of the country’s laws and deeply rooted societal values.

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The UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi had earlier ordered Al Muqbali to stand trial in expedited proceedings after investigations revealed that he had published a video containing incitement and calls to marry underage girls in Morocco, falsely claiming that Moroccan laws permit such acts.