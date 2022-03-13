UAE: Countries need laws to enhance values of coexistence and tolerance, say experts

The latest Mahzooz draw brought three expats closer to their financial goals after they each won Dh100,000 in the raffle draw
UAE2 days ago
Experts have stressed the importance of creating a legal social, cultural, and economic environment that enhances the values of coexistence and tolerance between individuals and societies, at both national and international levels.
At a law conference which was held at the UAE University, in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, local and international experts said nations should also establish the legislative framework in protecting values of coexistence and tolerance in a manner that ensures effective adoption of these values.
The conference on “Law for a better world to enhance values of coexistence” highlighted the need to direct qualified scholars to respond to the suspicions and abnormal opinions and thoughts held by extremist groups.
The experts said it was necessary that the legal religious opinion be restricted to the qualified scholars to prevent deviation from the purposes of Sharia and its noble values in preserving lives, funds and honours.
Dr Jenan Al Bastaki, Assistant Dean for Research and Graduate Studies at UAE University, stressed the responsibility of influential authorities and personalities and the media of all kinds to spread the correct awareness of peaceful coexistence and encourage community entities to highlight and promote the concepts of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and cooperation.
She explained that spreading an atmosphere of scientific and intellectual tolerance, and acceptance of the other is the effective weapon in eliminating the phenomenon of extremism, fanaticism, and violence that has threatened the entire world.
According to the experts, humanity must transfer from difference, which requires violence and exclusion, to tolerance that promotes acquaintance and recognition.
The conference also urged universities and other educational institutions to develop graduate programmes for values of coexistence and tolerance.
ALSO READ:
The participants recommended the need to work on the proactive integration of tolerance in the design of modern technology, such as artificial intelligence applications, in the contemporary knowledge society, which is characterised by digitalisation and at a time when the role of machines is increasingly emerging to perform tasks that require simulation of the functions of the human brain.
They also emphasised the importance of the role of law in regulating Artificial Intelligence applications in order to ensure neutrality and balance between the interests of individuals and economic institutions within the scope of the knowledge economy.
They also promoted values of coexistence and tolerance that are universal human values that must be activated within the framework of protecting refugees and other groups at risk in all circumstances and conditions and in all places without discrimination.
The latest Mahzooz draw brought three expats closer to their financial goals after they each won Dh100,000 in the raffle draw
UAE2 days ago
Teams competing in five gruelling challenges stand a chance to win the grand prize of Dh257,000
UAE2 days ago
The campaign will continue till the goal of delivering a billion meals is achieved
UAE3 days ago
Climate change has intensified drought in the region
UAE3 days ago
The UAE underlined its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities, stressing that the security of both countries is indivisible
UAE3 days ago
'One difference between us and robots is soul, passion and feelings'
UAE3 days ago
The event is taking place under the endorsement of the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Consulate General of India, Dubai
UAE3 days ago
The Crown Prince toured the five-day event ande visited several local boat builders
UAE3 days ago