UAE: Longer maternity leave, less working hours could help improve fertility rate, say mums

UAE citizens and residents raised several concerns about long working hours, duration of maternity leave, impact of social media, medical expenses, and other issues affecting families at a virtual session of the Federal National Council on Thursday.

Organised by the FNC’s Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, the session witnessed the participation of around 100 individuals, including doctors, researchers, specialists, parents, and the public.

Mothers, in particular, raised the challenges they face due to long working hours that leave them insufficient time to spend with their children, along with the impact of maternity leave, which affects them both psychologically and physically, as well as their desire to conceive.

The issue of expenses and the financial challenges facing families today was also discussed, “as well as the lack of adequate support to build a stable family".

Some specialists highlighted the problem of social media and the media's portrayal of marriage, which deters many from the idea of maintaining marriage and consequently from having children.

A doctor raised the issue that women face thyroid problems and other issues before marriage that can hinder their ability to conceive immediately after marriage, leading them to undergo treatments and other medical interventions.

The session was attended by members of the Federal National Council to shed light on this vital topic that occupies the attention of the leadership and officials, allowing them to hear the viewpoints, opinions, and challenges faced by citizens on this matter.

Addressing the attendees, FNC member Naema Al Sharhan said at the start of the online consultation: "Our role at FNC is to convey your viewpoints to the government and review the relevant laws and legislations."

She noted the aim of the session was two-fold. First, to highlight the factors affecting fertility – whether they are health-related, social, economic, or cultural. The second is to propose solutions to enhance the fertility rate in the UAE.

Initiatives supporting families Recently, the UAE introduced a slew of initiatives to support families. These include establishing the Ministry for Family Affairs, extended maternity leave in Abu Dhabi, and a special programme in Dubai. Concerns about work-life balance, rising cost of living, and parenting challenges are among the pressing concerns by many mothers, who noted these "concerns prevent them from having bigger families". In the report by Khaleej Times earlier this month, Dubai resident Fatima Al Zarouni said long work hours discouraged many women from having more children. She noted while public sector employees can get up to 90 days off for maternity leave, most private sector workers get only 60 days. She has called on private sector companies to reduce working hours for mothers, allow remote work, and increase maternity leave, noting "not every mother can rely on the help of domestic workers".