E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Cooler water to be used for Sharjah’s viral ‘rain street’ shows

The shows take place every hour from 9am to 12pm, and then from 5pm to 11pm

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

The developer of Sharjah’s viral ‘rain street’ has vowed to use special devices that will make the hourly downpours cooler. Talking to Khaleej Times, Obaid Al Tunaiji said he and his team noticed that the water used for the artificial rains was warm.

“We will make the rains cooler to further lower the water temperatures and allow people to enjoy it even more,” said the Emirati.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The palm tree-lined Zawaya Walk in Sharjah has gone viral on social media since its introduction of free artificial rain shows for all visitors. Featuring thunder-like sound effects to create a more realistic experience for visitors, each downpour lasts about five minutes. The shows take place every hour from 9am to 12pm, and then from 5pm to 11pm.


Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Al Tunaiji said the water used in the artificial rain is “clean and sterilised”.

The shopping destination is a popular hangout spot not only because of the free rain shows but because of its retail outlets, shops, restaurants, and cafes. The open complex includes an outdoor walkway, an artificial lake, and a crossing bridge connecting the two ends of the building.

How the rain shows came to be

Al Tunaiji along with other developers have noticed that the visitor turnout had been consistently low during the summer months. “We started brainstorming what we could do to attract visitors even during the summer. The first step was planting trees that would provide shade and reduce the heat,” said Al Tunaiji.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Over 300 trees were planted at the site over the past few months to create a cooler atmosphere.

The developers also considered using misting fans that spray water, create a cooling effect. However, Al Tunaiji was concerned that it might make the atmosphere humid and uncomfortable for visitors.

Then, they started discussing about the possibility of having artificial rains since rains usually "cool the atmosphere."

Once the idea was finalised, they chose not get specialised companies to implement it. Instead, their team of engineers executed the plan in a manner “that suits the place's requirements”.

As summer season peaks in the UAE, temperatures crossed highs of 50ºC in the country, prompting most establishments to shift their activities indoors. Fortunately, some outdoor destinations like Zawaya Walk is helping visitors enjoy the sun without them feeling too hot.

ALSO READ:

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

More news from UAE