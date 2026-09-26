UAE conveys condolences to Democratic Republic of Congo over victims of plane crash

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a plane crash in the southwest of the country, which resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its people over this tragedy.

The plane was travelling to the capital, Kinshasa, from the southwestern city of Kikwit when it experienced a technical problem and attempted to land in Kenge, in Kwango province, Remy Saki Bokinda, the Kwango vice governor said to Reuters. "With no landing strip available in Kenge, the plane crashed into a residential plot," he said.

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The passengers included General Likulia Bakumi, the army's auditor general, as well as a major, a captain and other military personnel and civilians, Bokinda said.

"All those on board died; 12 were burned beyond recognition, while the pilot's lifeless body was found outside the aircraft," he said.

Congo's aviation accident investigation authority is launching a probe of the crash, a government statement said.