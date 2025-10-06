  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal, conveys condolences over flood victims

Heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods blocking roads, washing away bridges and killing at least 47 people

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 9:19 PM

'Rashid in our hearts': Sheikh Mohammed shares lessons from late father

Dubai Creek, international airport: 7 iconic landmarks that are Sheikh Rashid's legacy

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Nepal over the floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to Nepal over this tragedy.

Heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods blocking roads, washing away bridges and killing at least 47 people since Friday, officials in Nepal said on Sunday.

“Rescue efforts for the missing persons are going on,” said Shanti Mahat, a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority spokesperson in Nepal.