UAE confirms 'situation under control' after missiles intercepted

This statement comes after the Ministry of Defence announced that the nation was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, today

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 28 Feb 2026, 3:06 PM
[Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog as Israel and US attack Iran.]

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority on Saturday confirmed that the "situation is under control", as regional escalations took place.

Issuing a statement in Arabic, English and Urdu, it said, "Authorities confirm that the situation is under control, monitoring is maintained around the clock."

This statement comes after the Ministry of Defence announced that the nation was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, today.

The ministry noted that country's air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles.

Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage.

