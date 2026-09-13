UAE extends condolences over victims of fire at two schools in DR Congo

The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a fire at two schools in the city of Bukavu, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

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Reuters reported that the death toll rose to 29 after a fire that started at a house spread to Ujamaa and Furaha primary schools in Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on September 11, 2026. The blaze destroyed both wooden schools and left more than 300 nearby homes unusable.