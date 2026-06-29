UAE offers condolences over death of Qatari citizen killed by shrapnel

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Qatar following the death of a Qatari citizen and the injury of another Arab national as a result of shrapnel from military operations in the area.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the government and people of Qatar, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured individual.

Qatar's interior ministry said on Sunday that a Qatari national was killed after sustaining injuries from shrapnel due to "military operations in the area" after a vessel carrying him and another person went missing.

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The ministry said the second individual was injured, adding that it located the missing vessel in the early hours of Sunday after search operations that started a day earlier.

It did not give the location of the incident and did not say whether the shrapnel was linked to Iranian drones launched against US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday.