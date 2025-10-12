UAE offers condolences to Qatar over death of 3 diplomats in Egypt car crash

The tragic traffic accident in Sharm El Sheikh also injured two others
UAE offered condolences, and expressed its solidarity with Qatar after three members of the Amiri Diwan were killed in a car crash in Sharm El Sheikh. The tragic traffic accident also injured two others.
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to Qatar, its leadership, government, and people, over this painful loss, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.