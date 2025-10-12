  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg34°C

UAE offers condolences to Qatar over death of 3 diplomats in Egypt car crash

The tragic traffic accident in Sharm El Sheikh also injured two others

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 11:54 AM

Top Stories

UAE offers condolences to Qatar over death of 3 diplomats in Egypt car crash

UAE offers condolences to Qatar over death of 3 diplomats in Egypt car crash

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

High gold prices in Dubai: Is 14K jewellery making its way to UAE?

High gold prices in Dubai: Is 14K jewellery making its way to UAE?

UAE offered condolences, and expressed its solidarity with Qatar after three members of the Amiri Diwan were killed in a car crash in Sharm El Sheikh. The tragic traffic accident also injured two others.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to Qatar, its leadership, government, and people, over this painful loss, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Godolphin’s Bin Suroor unveils a Dubai Treasure to crown Newmarket showcase

thumb-image

Dubai: Gold prices drop around Dh8 per gram bringing relief to shoppers

thumb-image

UAE: Walking 'around 7,000 steps' daily can lower Alzheimer’s risk, say doctors

thumb-image

UAE: Swerving caused death of father, infant son in Khor Fakkan, investigation finds

thumb-image

UAE: ‘Shark Tank’-style school event makes students real-life entrepreneurs

 