UAE expresses condolences to Poland over death of pilot in F-16 jet crash

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed on August 28 while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom

Published: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 2:01 PM

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Poland and its sincere condolences over the crash of a Polish Air Force plane, which resulted in the death of its pilot.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the government and people of Poland over this tragedy.

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed on August 28 while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom, killing the pilot, a government spokesperson said.

"Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," Adam Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defence minister was heading to the site of the accident.