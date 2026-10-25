UAE offers condolences to Philippines after 4 pilots killed in accident flight crash

The UAE has expressed its condolences to the Philippines after four pilots were killed when two Philippine Air Force aircraft crashed during a training flight in Batangas province, south of Manila.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Philippines.

The two SF-260 aircraft crashed within the perimeter of Fernando Air Base at 3.51pm local time on October 23, the Philippine Air Force said in a statement issued on October 24. The incident resulted in no other casualties.

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An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, while all SF-260 aircraft have been temporarily grounded as a precautionary measure.

The Philippine Air Force said it was mourning the loss of the four pilots and coordinating with their families to provide assistance.