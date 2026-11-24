UAE on Tuesday offered its condolences after the martyrdom of a Qatari Emiri Naval Forces member.

According to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa), the individual died while performing his military duty. Mofa extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the martyr, as well as to Qatar and its people.

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Earlier, the Qatari Ministry of Defence said that Corporal Ammar Yasser Arafat Mohammed of the country's naval forces had died on November 23, 2026.

The ministry also said that it extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the martyr's family and relatives.