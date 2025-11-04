UAE offers condolences to Kenya as heavy rains, landslides kill many

The United Arab Emirates expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Kenya following the heavy rains that led to landslides in the west of the country, resulting in the death of a number of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government of Kenya, and the friendly people of Kenya for this tragic loss.

At least 21 people died and more than 30 were still missing in a landslide on Saturday caused by heavy rains in western Kenya, the interior minister said.

The landslide occurred overnight in Marakwet East in the west of the country, which is currently in rainy season.

"We have confirmed the loss of 21 people to this tragedy, while over 30 people are still unaccounted for as reported by their families," Kipchumba Murkomen wrote on X.

The Kenyan Red Cross shared aerial images from the region that showed massive mudslides and flash flooding stretching over vast distances.

(With inputs from AFP)