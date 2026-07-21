UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over flood victims

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage.





At least 25 people were killed after torrential rain triggered floods and landslides across northern and northeastern India over the weekend, officials said on Monday, with more heavy rainfall forecast in the coming days.

India's weather office said active monsoon conditions are expected to persist across northwest, eastern and northeastern parts of the country for the next six to seven days.