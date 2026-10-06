UAE offers condolences over victims of helicopter crash in Zimbabwe

Six people were killed in a helicopter crash east of the capital Harare

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 6 Oct 2026, 6:07 PM
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The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Zimbabwe after a helicopter crash, which resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Zimbabwe and its people over this tragedy.

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Six people were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash east of the capital Harare.

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"The government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots," government spokesman Nick Mangwana said in a post on X.

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash," he said.

Inputs from AFP

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