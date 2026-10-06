UAE offers condolences over victims of helicopter crash in Zimbabwe

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Zimbabwe after a helicopter crash, which resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Zimbabwe and its people over this tragedy.

Six people were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash east of the capital Harare.

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"The government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots," government spokesman Nick Mangwana said in a post on X.

"Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash," he said.

Inputs from AFP