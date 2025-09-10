  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE offers condolences after deadly Mexico train-bus crash

Images from the scene showed the front part of the top deck of the bus smashed in and its metal frame badly dented, as first responders cordoned off the area

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 9:39 PM

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the United Mexican States after a train crashed into a bus in the State of Mexico, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of Mexico over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Deadly crash

Ten people were killed and at least 61 were injured in central Mexico when a freight train smashed into a double-decker passenger bus, which the train operator said had been attempting to pass in front of the moving train.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City de Mexico CP.TO, the railway, expressed its condolences to the victims' families and called on drivers to respect road signs and stop orders at railroad crossings. Bus operator Herradura de Plata did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Images from the scene showed the front part of the top deck of the bus smashed in and its metal frame badly dented, as first responders cordoned off the area.

The collision happened in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco, a town some 115 km (71 miles) northwest of the capital Mexico City, and Maravatio, in nearby Michoacan state, local authorities said.

The State of Mexico's attorney general's office said seven women and three men were killed. Some of those injured were in severe condition, while others were quickly released from the hospital, it added, without giving numbers.