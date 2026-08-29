UAE conveys condolences to China over victims of floods, landslides

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with China following deadly floods and landslides near Tibet, close to the country’s border with Nepal.

The disaster resulted in several deaths and people being reported missing, as well as significant damage.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to China and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.