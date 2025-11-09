  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE offers condolences to Brazil after hurricane kills dozens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent its sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Brazil, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured

Published: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 2:38 PM

The UAE offered condolences to Brazil after the hurricane that struck Paraná, killing and injuring dozens and causing widespread material damage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent its sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Brazil, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

UAE leaders also sent cables of condolences to Brazilian leaders. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to Lula da Silva.