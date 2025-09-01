  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE offers condolences to Afghanistan after earthquake kills at least 622

Authorities in the Central Asian country have launched a major rescue operation in search of survivors following the powerful earthquake

Published: Mon 1 Sept 2025, 11:33 AM

[Editor's note: For real-time updates on the earthquake that struck Afghanistan, read Khaleej Times' live blog.]

UAE has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan over the earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country, killing and injuring hundreds of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and to Afghanistan and its friendly people over this painful loss, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 622 people are dead, and over 1,000 injured after the magnitude-6 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, in a mountainous area close to the border with Pakistan.

The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time at a depth of 10km.

Authorities in the Central Asian country have launched a major rescue operation in search of survivors following the powerful earthquake.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that military rescue teams have been deployed across the two worst-hit provinces — Kunar and Nangharhar. It said 40 flights had already transported around 420 people — both wounded and dead — from the devastated areas.