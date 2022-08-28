UAE condemns violence in Libya, calls for halting military operations

Country calls for solution that preserves regions security, stability

By WAM Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 11:26 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 11:37 AM

The UAE has condemned the violence in Libya and called on all parties to immediately halt military operations, preserve the safety of civilians, government headquarters, and property, and exercise the utmost restraint to end the current crisis.

The UAE urged parties to set aside division, restore calm and serious dialogue, and prioritize the national interest to restore security and stability in Libya.

The UAE also reaffirmed its stance calling for a solution to the conflict in Libya and its full support for all that preserves the security, stability, and unity of Libya in accordance with the road map outcomes, Security Council resolutions, and the ceasefire agreement to ensure the success of elections and realize the aspirations of the Libyan people for development, stability, and prosperity.

