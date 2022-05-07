UAE condemns the terrorist attack on African Union Mission base in Somalia

The contribution will give the prisoners a chance to start afresh, solve their financial problems
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted an African Union Transition Mission base in the Middle Shabelle region, southwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, which resulted in deaths and injuries of peacekeeping mission personnel from the Republic of Burundi.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of humanitarian values and principles.
The Ministry affirmed its full solidarity with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia to achieve security and stability in the country.
ALSO READ:
Moreover, the Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Burundi and to the victims’ families of this heinous crime, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The contribution will give the prisoners a chance to start afresh, solve their financial problems
UAE1 day ago
Only emergency cases to be accommodated
UAE1 day ago
The 15-year-old student also received a souvenir from Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri
UAE1 day ago
The function was attended by large number of Sheikhs and high-ranking officials
UAE1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and guests exchange greetings and best wishes on Eid Al Ftir
UAE1 day ago
The 16-year-old, who put up a stellar performance in the Danish Open, says swimming involves a lot of blood, sweat and tears
UAE1 day ago
Smart monitoring methodology can predict vital pollutants that result from human activities
UAE2 days ago
Stable and sustainable peace requires a solid force to protect it
UAE2 days ago