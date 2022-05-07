UAE condemns the terrorist attack on African Union Mission base in Somalia

Country expresses its condolences to victims' families

Reuters

By Wam Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 4:54 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted an African Union Transition Mission base in the Middle Shabelle region, southwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, which resulted in deaths and injuries of peacekeeping mission personnel from the Republic of Burundi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry affirmed its full solidarity with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia to achieve security and stability in the country.

Moreover, the Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Burundi and to the victims’ families of this heinous crime, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.