UAE condemns terrorist bombing targeting passenger bus in Syria’s Jaramana

The UAE has condemned what it described as a terrorist bombing targeting a passenger bus in Jaramana, near Syria’s capital Damascus, and expressed solidarity with the Syrian government and people.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the country’s strong rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, stressing that such acts threaten security and stability. The ministry also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Syrian authorities on Friday revised the toll from Thursday’s bus explosion to 14 people injured and no deaths after initially reporting that two people had been killed.

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The Health Ministry initially reported two people killed and 13 wounded. However, in the early hours of Friday, Health Ministry official Toufic Hasaba told state television that the final toll had been revised to 14 injured, including three in critical condition. The Interior Ministry confirmed the revised figures.

The blast struck a minibus in Jaramana, a town that has experienced several incidents of sectarian violence. Syrian state television reported that the explosion was caused by a bomb, citing an official source.

Qatar also condemned the explosion, with its Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirming Doha’s firm rejection of violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or justifications.

Qatar expressed its full solidarity with the Syrian government and its efforts to preserve security and stability.