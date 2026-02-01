UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims over these heinous attacks
- PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 7:40 AM
- WAM
The UAE condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks that targeted several cities in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, resulting in a number of deaths.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.