UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Mali

The UAE has strongly condemned the two terrorist attacks that took place in northeastern Mali, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Republic of Mali and its people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime.
The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.
