UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting hotel in Mogadishu

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people

By Wam Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 4:34 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people and the families of the victims of this terrorist act, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

