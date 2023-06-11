UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting hotel in Mogadishu

Video: 10,000 Filipinos in UAE celebrate culture, success stories in grand Independence Day celebrations
Now one million strong, the Filipino community is the third largest expat population in the UAE
The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people and the families of the victims of this terrorist act, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
ALSO READ:
Now one million strong, the Filipino community is the third largest expat population in the UAE
After this unforgettable experience, my friends and I decided to go cycling every week
The interaction was both fun and educational with Mansoor, the Dubai Police mascot, engaging the students
Here's all you need to know about fees and duration of the parking at every airport
Pakistani prisoners in UAE to be allowed to spend some duration of their sentence in their home country
A bus driver recently helped a mother deliver her child on an intercity bus
Here are five such viral food videos that shocked us this week
From a school project to managing 3 farms, Al-Rumaithi leads the way to sustainable agriculture