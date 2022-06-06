UAE condemns terrorist attack on church in Nigeria

Gunmen with explosives storm St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State, killing dozens of worshippers

St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church in southwestern Nigeria, killing and injuring dozens of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's strong denunciation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of humanitarian values and principles.

Gunmen with explosives stormed a Catholic church and opened fire in southwest Nigeria on Sunday, killing “many” worshippers and wounding others, the government and police said.

The violence at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State erupted during the morning service in a rare attack in the southwest of Nigeria, where militants and criminal gangs operate in other regions.

The UAE ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Nigerian government and people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.